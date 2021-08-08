Iran, real support of Resistance groups in Palestine

Speaking in an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV Network on Sunday, Ziyad al-Nakhalah termed Islamic Republic of Iran as real support of the Resistance groups in Palestine.

Stating that Iran’s support for the Palestinian people is not limited to the military and financial dimensions, he said that Islamic Republic of Iran attaches special respect to the leaders of the Resistance groups.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the swearing-in ceremony of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated that Iran’s invitation of leaders of the Palestinian Resistance groups to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Raeisi is a sign of respect that leaders of the Resistance groups.

The Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement emphasized that interaction with the Palestinian people and political approval of the Resistance movement is the difference between Iran and other countries.

This is while in other countries, there is no one to help the Palestinian people, he added.

