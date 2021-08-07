Foreign troops exit from Iraq big step towards security

The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani made the comments in a meeting with the visiting head of Iraqi PMU or Hashd Al-Shaabi Faleh al-Fayadh in Tehran on Saturday.

In the meeting, Shamkhani hailed the role that the PMU plays in Iraq's security and stressed the need to preserve and strengthen that force.

"The unity and solidarity of the Iraqi people, government and armed forces will guarantee lasting security in this country," the top Iranian security official said.

The SNSC head further pointed to the Iraqi parliament legislation to expel foreign troops from the country, saying "Stepping up the proper and complete implementation of this legislation would not only significantly reduce security and even political tensions in Iraq, but also it would be a big step towards establishing more stability and security in the region."

Shamkhani also described the upcoming elections in Iraq as an important space for the continuation of democracy and the consolidation of the effective political role of the Iraqi people in determining their own destiny, adding "The vigilance and unity among political, religious and ethnic groups is one of the inevitable necessities for holding healthy elections and preventing foreign interference in this important political process in Iraq."

Faleh al-Fayadh, for his part, congratulated the successful holding of the last presidential elections in Iran, and said that political and security in the Islamic Republic is very important and effective in maintaining lasting security in the region.

Praising the valuable role that the Martyrs Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis played in the formation and growth of the PMU in Iraq, he added, "Today, Iraq has achieved acceptable and developing security in line with the guidance of Marja and the sacrifices of the armed forces and the PMU."

The PMU head further described the PMU as a legitimate and complementary organization for the Iraqi army, adding "The existence of the PMU, which represents the people's participation in securing their country, has frustrated the enemies and terrorist groups that aimed to create insecurity and instability in Iraq."

