Forging document against Iran Israeli psychological operation

"Unlike the US, the UK, and the Zionist and the Saudi media, whose strategy is to create insecurity and escalate Iranophobia, Iran's strategy is to strengthen security in the Persian Gulf," said Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi on Saturday.

"The enemies started a media war against Iran during the inauguration ceremony [of President Raeisi], and today they are seeking to document their actions," he added. "That is why today the Americans claim to have pulled parts of Iranian drones out of the water; This becomes a document for them, but which laboratory has realized that the drone belongs to Iran?"

Shekarchi went on to say, "We expect nothing from the enemies but an enmity. The United States has not sought interaction. They have always sought to overthrow Iran, and as long as the Zionist regime overshadows the country [the US], their approach to Iran will not change."

"If we seek to confront the enemies, we will announce it openly; Like what we did in Ain al-Assad base. Therefore, the enemies' forging document against Iran is a psychological operation, and this is due to their fear of the unity of Iran," the spokesman of the Armed force noted. "Of course, it is not very difficult to prepare a forged document, because the Zionists are professional in preparing forged documents, and even making an explosion on a ship is not a difficult task."

