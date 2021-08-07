Iran to make warmonger occupiers regret

His remarks came in reaction to the recent accusations of the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Ghasemi noted that Iran has always had a big hand in ensuring the security of the region and added, "Irans is a major protector of the security of the Persian Gulf and the freedom of shipping."

"Peace, stability, freedom of navigation, and the security of strategic waterways in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and even in other parts of the world, are undeniable and fundamental principles of Iran."

He underlined that occupying extremists and their allies fear advancing the diplomatic processes and new approaches of the US government and are angry with resolving the issues ahead through political channels.

The Iranian ambassador added the recent adventures of the Zionist tanker, Mercer Street, will be neither the enemies' first conspiracy nor their last anti-Iranian act.

Iran strongly condemns all acts and conspiracies to create unrest and destabilization and threatens shipping and transportation in the region, he added.

