‘Iran will not hesitate to defend itself’: diplomat

“Iran warns against any such adventurism and miscalculations. Yet, Iran will not hesitate to defend itself and secure its national interests,” said Zahra Ershadi, Ambassador and Chargé d’affaires ad interim of the Iranian mission to the United Nations, in a Friday session of the United Nations Security Council held to discuss accusations against Iran regarding the Mercer Street attack.

“The Israeli regime cannot whitewash its destabilizing practices and vicious policies by blaming and accusing others. This regime has been the main source of threat, instability and insecurity in the region for over 7 decades,” highlighted the envoy.

Here is Ershadi’s full statement as published by the Iranian mission:

We just heard a distorted statement about the Mercer Street vessel incident. Let me say a few words about it.

First, our thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones in that unfortunate incident.

Immediately following this event, Israeli officials accused Iran of the incident. This is what they usually do.

It is a standard practice of the Israeli regime. Its aim is to divert attention of the world public opinion from the regime’s crimes and inhumane practices in the region.

To that end, they accuse others of wrongdoing. In almost all incidents in the Middle East, Israel accuses Iran. They do it immediately and provide no evidence.

Playing victim, lying and deception are part of their toolbox.

Israel’s hue and cry on the Mercer Street incident is aimed, in particular, at hiding its terrorist acts against commercial navigation.

Only in less than two years, this regime has attacked over 10 commercial vessels in regional seas.

On 17 January 2021, the Syrian Prime Minister stated that 7 oil tankers en route to Syria were attacked. Israel was behind these incidents that caused serious fuel shortage in Syria.

On 11 March 2021, mainstream media outlets reported that Israel targeted at least a dozen vessels bound for Syria, mostly carrying oil.

On 23 April 2021, an oil tanker off Syria’s coast was attacked by a drone. Three Syrians including two members of the crew were killed. Again, Israel was responsible for the attack.

These are only a few examples of adventurism and destabilizing activities of the Israeli regime at regional seas.

Such unlawful and terrorist acts seriously threaten maritime security, disrupt freedom of navigation and endanger energy security.

Likewise, Israel continues its systematic and persistent aggressions against sovereignty and territorial integrity of regional countries.

These illegal acts constitute a serious threat to regional and international peace and security.

The latest example is its recent air strike on Lebanon.

These are gross violations of international law and the UN Charter and shall not go unpunished.

The Security Council must prevent Israel’s unbridled adventurism in the region.

The Security Council must also prove that it is not trapped by Israel’s deceptions and fabrications.

We categorically reject the unfounded accusation of Israel on the Mercer Street vessel incident as we have written in our recent letter to the Council’s President.

The Israeli regime cannot whitewash its destabilizing practices and vicious policies by blaming and accusing others.

This regime has been the main source of threat, instability and insecurity in the region for over 7 decades.

Its weapons of mass destruction continue to endanger the entire region.

It is the sole possessor of nuclear weapons in the region.

It is also the only non-party to the NPT in the region and its dangerous nuclear facilities and activities are not under the IAEA’s comprehensive safeguards.

The Israeli regime also continues to brazenly threaten to use force against regional States.

Again, yesterday its defense minister threatened to use force against Iran.

Iran warns against any such adventurism and miscalculations.

Yet, Iran will not hesitate to defend itself and secure its national interests.

