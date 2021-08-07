Iran defending safe, free navigation in intl. waters

Iran's embassy in Belgrade has reacted to baseless allegations against Iran over an attack on a Zionist tanker off the coast of Oman.

The following is the statement released by Iran's embassy in Belgrade:

As a country with the longest coastline in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman, Iran has always supported free navigation in this region. Iran plays a role in the free passage of ships, which is very important.

At the same time, we condemn all terrorist moves and attacks on merchant ships.

We strongly reject all claims, warning against any adventurous acts, use of force, and threat by the United States and the Zionist regime.

We will respond to any attack against the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people wherever they are.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always defended peace and security in the region as well as safe and free navigation in these waters.

Recently, the Zionist regime and its western allies have made some baseless claims about the involvement of Iran in the incident for Mercer Street tanker.

Some analysts believe that the Zionists have launched a coordinated operation in the Persian Gulf, targeting a tanker off the Omani coast that killed two people.

On Thursday, Iran’s mission to the UN sent a letter to the head of the Security Council, warning the Israeli regime that it “should bear consequences of its possible adventurism”.

In reaction to the accusations of the Zionist regime and the United States and the UK that Iran was involved in the attack on the Israeli-operated oil tanker, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Khatibzadeh also said, "The illegitimate occupying regime of Israel must stop the false accusations. This is not the first time that the Zionist regime has made such accusations against Iran. This regime has taken violence and insecurity with it wherever it has gone. These statements and accusations are condemned."

