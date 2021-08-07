Iran not to hesitate to defend its sovereign rights in PG

In response to the statement of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman called it a baseless statement and condemned it strongly.

"We strongly condemn the baseless statement by the G7 foreign ministers and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in which they made baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran," said Saeed Khatibzadeh on Saturday.

"It is noteworthy that this scenario orchestrated just a few days before the inauguration of the new President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is a manifestation of the democratic transfer of power in Iran," he added.

Khatibzadeh further highlighted, "Such baseless scenarios, often backed by the Zionist regime, are designed to confuse the atmosphere and, unfortunately, they are accompanied by some who are immediately ready for unrealistic and unwise conclusions."

"In fact, for the experts and those familiar with the history of this region, the planning of such conspiracies by the Zionist regime at different times is not new," the Iranian diplomat noted. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully committed to securing the strategic waterway of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and considers it a part of its security and is still ready to cooperate with the countries of the region in establishing and ensuring the stability of the collective security system in the region. Meanwhile, it will not hesitate to defend its sovereign rights in this area."

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy economies on Friday claimed that Iran was threatening international peace and security and that all available evidence showed it was behind an attack on the Mercer Street tanker last week.

"All available evidence clearly points to Iran. There is no justification for this attack," claimed the statement, issued by the current G7 chair, Britain.

This is while, Tehran has rejected any involvement in the suspected drone attack in which two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed.

Iran's deputy UN Ambassador Zahra Ershadi rejected the accusations that Tehran was behind the attack and warned against any retaliation, saying, "Iran will not hesitate to defend itself and secure its national interests."

Stating that the Israeli regime and its supporters presented fake information on recent incidents in regional waters to convince the UNSC, Iran's permanent envoy to the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi also said that UNSC must confront Israel's adventurism in the region.

