FM Araghchi to visit New York next week: Spox.

Next Monday, a ministerial meeting with the agenda of the West Asian region especially the issue of Palestine and Gaza will be held in New York under the chairmanship of Algeria, and Iran has been invited to participate in this meeting, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson told reporters on Monday.

According to Baghaei, a large number of countries from regional countries will participate in this conference.

The focus of the meeting is on the continued genocide and crimes of the Zionist regime, and the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is supposed to participate in this meeting, Iranian senior diplomat Esmaeil Baghaei noted.

MNA/