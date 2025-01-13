Yemen launches drone attack on southern Israel

A drone launched at Israel from Yemen was intercepted a short while ago by the Israeli Air Force, the Israeli military claimed, according to Zionist sources.

An IAF helicopter shot down the drone near the southern community of Gvulot, a military source claimed.

No sirens sounded in towns, “according to protocol,” the military said.

Earlier on January 3 Zionist regime's media sources reported that an Israeli military base in western Ramallah was hit by Yemen.

A missile fired from Yemen has hit a military base in the west of Ramallah city, according to the reports suggested by the Israeli media.

Admitting the failure to counter the Yemeni missile, the Zionist regime's military announced that a missile entered the airspace of occupied Palestine and efforts were made to counter it, and the results are under investigation.

Zionist regime's television also announced that 12 settlers were injured while fleeing to shelters and 9 others were taken to medical centers due to fear.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MNA/