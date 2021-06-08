‘Spotted Yellow’ to go on screen at Palm Springs FilmFest.

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Baran Sarmad, the Iranian short ‘Spotted Yellow’ will vie at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in California.

'Spotted Yellow' tells the story of Roya, a young girl with a yellow spot on her face. One day she feels the signs of a real giraffe in her life. And her normal life is slowly changing.

The short piece has also taken part at Atlanta Film Festival in the United States and Glasgow Short Film Festival in Scotland.

Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) is a film festival held in Palm Springs, California. Though the festival does feature American independent films, the focus from its inception was to shine a spotlight on international cinema.

It started in 1989 and is held annually in January. It is run by the Palm Springs International Film Society, which also runs the Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films (ShortFest), a festival of short films and film market in June.

The 27th edition of the festival will be held on June 22-28, 2021.

