Iran volleyball narrowly lose to Japan to leave Olympics

Iranian men's volleyball team played a must-win game against the hosts Japan and suffered a defeat to get knocked out of volleyball competitions in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

The match between Iran and Japan was held in Ariake Arena, the Tokyo 2020 volleyball venue, and it ended 3-2 for Japan.

Iran lost the first set 21-25, while they won the 2nd and 3rd sets by 25-20, 31-29, respectively.

However, the Japanese side came back to the match to win the 4th set by 25-22.

The East Asian team won the 5th set 15-12.

With this defeat, Iran failed to advance from the group stage and suffered an early departure from the volleyball competitions in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Iranian team ended their matches in Pool A in the Tokyo Olympics with two wins over world champions Poland and Venezuela and three defeats against Canada, Italy and Japan.

KI