Iran ready to help Turkey as wildfires rage through neighbor

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed sympathy with Turkey over the widespread fire in parts of the forests of Turkey's southern provinces, which have caused extensive damage to properties, deaths and damage to a number of Turkish citizens.

Comprehensive agr. with Syria finalized during state visit

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said after his official visit to Syria that a previously signed comprehensive agreement between Iran and Syria to boost economic cooperation was finalized during his visit.

Iran futsal team become champions of Thai tournament

Iranian men’s national futsal have won the prestigious Continental Futsal Championship in Thailand.

Iran reports increase in imports, exports in past 4 months

The head of Iran's Customs Administration has reported that both Iran's imports and exports in past four months have increased.

FM Zarif's letter to UN Secretary-General

Iran foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General entitled "Documenting Six Years of Western [Non-] Implementation of the "Iran Nuclear Deal," on Friday.

Iran volleyball defeated by Italy in 4 sets

Iranian national men's volleyball team were beaten by Italy in four sets in Pool A in the Tokyo Olympics Volleyball competitions on Friday.

RHM/