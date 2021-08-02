Iran rejects UK FM's accusations as provocative, false

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said on Monday that the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab made such statements in a coordinated action with his American counterpart without presenting any evidence.

Khatibzadeh said that it is known for Iran that the two top diplomats first accuse Iran and then they talk of the "possibility" of Iran's involvement.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is a defender and supporter of safe and harmless shipping in the Persian Gulf and international waters, while it has the longest water borders in the Persian Gulf and is always ready to cooperate on providing maritime security with countries in the region," the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, he said that Iran considers the presence and intervention of trans-regional powers in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the littoral states as dangerous to the stability and security of the region.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added, "Unfortunately, these countries have remained silent in the face of terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage against Iranian commercial ships in the Red Sea and international waters as an apparent show of support, and now in a clearly politically motivated action they have made false accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran while these countries have no evidence to prove their false claims that they must present."

Khatibzadeh pointed out in the end, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has no hesitation to protect its security and national interests and will respond to any possible adventurous move immediately with might and seriousness."

