Collapse of fake regime of Israel certain in near future

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) met and held talks with prominent resistance leaders, the Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh and Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad Nakhaleh.

In these separate meetings, Major General Hossein Salami congratulated the victories and strategic achievements of the Palestinian Resistance in Operation Sword al-Quds.

Operation Sword al-Quds showed that Palestine has become powerful and the decline and collapse of the fake Zionist regime is certain, he stressed.

He reassured that the decline of the Zionist regime is a reality that can happen in the near future.

Zionists only understand the language of power, Major General Hossein Salami said in this meeting, adding that the strengthening of Palestine is a strategy and a way that should never be stopped.

Strong cohesion among Palestinian resistance forces, their victory in Operation Sword al-Quds as well as the new generation of Resistance forces are the nightmares that have been imposed on the Zionist Regime, Salami said.

The recent victories and achievements of the Palestinian resistance showed the world that the balance of power is changing in favor of the Palestinian resistance and to the detriment of the Zionists, he stressed.

RHM/5277388