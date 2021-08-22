Sword of al-Quds defeats all attempts to demonize Resistance

Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh described Operation Sword of al-Quds as an important turning point in the history of the battle with the Zionist enemy.

This battle proved that al-Quds is the center of the battle between the Palestinian resistance with the Zionist enemy.

He expressed his opposition against negotiation, and also recognizing the Zionist regime, stressing, "Resistance is [our] strategic option."

The al-Quds and resistance is the path to unity, and you witnessed how the whole Palestinian nation supported the Al-Quds and Resistance, Haniyeh said, adding that the issue of Palestine is the issue of Islamic ummah, not the issue of the Palestinians themselves.

The Operation Sword of al-Quds defeated all attempts to demonize the Resistance and the billions of dollars spent to achieve such a goal, elsewhere he said.

