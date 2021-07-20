Hamas chief warns Zionists of repeating attack on Al-Quds

The enemy should not repeat the crimes of attacking Al-Aqsa Mosque, attacking Palestinians' sanctuaries in the Mosque and Occupied Lands of Palestine, said the head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.

Haniyeh made the remarks last night on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

He described the Resistance as the sword and the powerful arms of the Al-Quds which support and defend it.

Today, what the occupying regime of Israel is doing in Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque is in fact covering up its defeats, he added.

The Zionist regime is trying in vain to undermine the recent victory of the Resistance in Gaza, Haniyeh also asserted.

