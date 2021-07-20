  1. Politics
Jul 20, 2021, 7:30 PM

Hamas chief warns Zionists of repeating attack on Al-Quds

Hamas chief warns Zionists of repeating attack on Al-Quds

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – The head of Hamas' political bureau warned the Zionist regime of repeating the attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Al-Quds.

The enemy should not repeat the crimes of attacking Al-Aqsa Mosque, attacking Palestinians' sanctuaries in the Mosque and Occupied Lands of Palestine, said the head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.

Haniyeh made the remarks last night on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

He described the Resistance as the sword and the powerful arms of the Al-Quds which support and defend it.

Today, what the occupying regime of Israel is doing in Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque is in fact covering up its defeats, he added.

The Zionist regime is trying in vain to undermine the recent victory of the Resistance in Gaza, Haniyeh also asserted.

RHM/IRN84410372

News Code 176374
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176374/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News