Zionist forces raid West Bank, arrest dozens of Palestinians

The series of Zionist hostile actions against Palestinian citizens still continue in the occupied lands and territories. Zionist military forces attacked various parts of the West Bank on Tuesday morning, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, fierce clashes broke out between Zionist forces and Palestinian citizens in the wake of widespread attack by Zionist military forces in the West Bank. The news media reported that Zionists have used war bullets against Palestinians.

According to eyewitnesses, Zionist military forces arrested a large number of Palestinian citizens during the raid on the West Bank without any charge. Some sources said that a number of released Palestinian prisoners were also among the detainees.

