Iran standing by Yemeni nation until establishment of peace

Iran's Ambassador to Yemen, Hassan Irlou met and held talks with Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, the prime minister of Yemen's National Salvation Government in Sana'a.

The Yemeni prime minister once again felicitated the leadership, the government, and the people of Iran on holding a successful presidential election, adding that this has a great impact on the region, especially the Axis of Resistance.

He appreciated the stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the Yemeni people and countering the brutal aggression against this country.

The Iranian envoy to Sana'a also praised the historical and fraternal relations between Yemen and Iran, stressing, "It is important that Iran stand by the Yemeni people until the establishment of peace in the country."

Iran and Yemen are major partners in the Resistance Front against the Zionist Regime, he said, adding that the Islamic ummah is proud of the endurance of the Yemeni nation against aggression and siege.

RHM/FNA14000427000471