  1. Politics
Jul 28, 2021, 9:06 AM

Riyadh claims intercepting two Yemeni drones, two missiles

Riyadh claims intercepting two Yemeni drones, two missiles

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – On Wednesday morning, the Saudi coalition claimed that it had intercepted two Yemeni drones and two ballistic missiles.

On Wednesday morning, the aggressive Saudi coalition claimed that it had intercepted and countered two armed drones and two ballistic missiles fired by the Yemenis at the Jazan region, southwestern Saudi Arabia.

In early 2019, the Yemenis unveiled these drones on a special offensive mission against Saudi-Emirati-American mercenaries at Al Anad Air Base in Lahij province, Yemen.

These drones are capable of carrying large amounts of explosives, exploding at a height of ten meters above the target with a lot of fragments.

RHM/FNA14000506000036

News Code 176651
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176651/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News