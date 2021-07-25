Khamis Mushait, Jazan targeted by Yemeni drones

Sky News quoted a spokesman for the Saudi coalition as saying that an explosive-laden drone had been fired by Yemeni forces against Jazan in southern Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman for the criminal coalition added, "We are taking the necessary measures to protect ourselves in accordance with international law."

The Saudi aggression coalition said it was the fourth drone fired by Yemeni forces against southern Saudi Arabia this morning.

Earlier, Yemeni forces had targeted Saudi aggressors' positions in Jazan with three explosive drones and one ballistic missile.

A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia claimed on Saturday it had intercepted and destroyed three drones that were launched by Yemen's forces towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.

The Saudi coalition claimed that it has intercepted the Yemeni ballistic missile. However, the videos showing the inability of Saudi defense systems in intercepting Yemeni missiles and drones have been released many times.



RHM/FNA14000503000031/14000503000012