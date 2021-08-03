UAE seeks to launch satellite TV for its mercenaries in Yemen

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is seeking to launch a satellite TV by the name of "Al-Moghtareb", focusing it on Yemeni migrants, Yemeni media "Wekalat Sahafat al-Yemeniyeh" said.

Launching the TV network is sponsored by Emirati and Saudi businessmen according to a plan dubbed as "Taking Care of Yemeni Immigrants". Saeed bin Rabaa, a Yemeni journalist residing in France, will be in charge of the channel. He is a supporter of Saudi and UAE-led coalition and is considered one of the "Emirati mercenaries in Europe."

The satellite network is expected to be based in Cairo and then in Riyadh. The network's founders will also try to open a bureau in Europe in the next step.

Political observers in Yemen have warned that the satellite channel would serve the Saudi-Emirati coalition and would try to justify Abu Dhabi's conspiracies to divide Yemen and plunder its wealth.

They also warned that the network could be used to attract Yemeni immigrants towards the UAE lobby in Europe and Abu Dhabi plots to provoke sedition among Islamic communities.

