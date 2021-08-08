US troops deployed in southern Yemen: report

According to "alkhabaralyemeni" website, Yemeni army forces and popular committees have carried out large-scale operations against al-Qaeda terrorists in central al-Bayda province in recent weeks, and many terrorists have fled to Lahij province in the south, where US forces are stationed to support the survived al-Qaeda terrorists.

Two weeks ago, the US Pentagon announced a plan to form new armed groups in Yemen under the pretext of fighting terrorism, while Sanaa government forces launched a large-scale operation called Al-Nasr al-Mubin in al-Bayda province against ISIL al-Qaeda terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni news agency "http://www.ypagency.net" website also reported last week that some US troops who had left Afghanistan had arrived at Aden Airport in southern Yemen to depart from there to Lahij province.

The United States also transferred dozens of military vehicles, UAVs, Patriot air defense systems and field operations rooms to Al-Anad base on July 11th.

Also in this regard, according to local sources in Lahij province, Saudi Arabia has forced Emirati forces to leave the Al-Anad military base after the arrival of US troops.

KI/FNA14000517000459