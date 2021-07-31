  1. Politics
Jul 31, 2021, 9:31 PM

Brig. Gen. Hatami:

Enemies trying to destroy Iran's values, culture

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Defense (MoD) said that enemies of the country are trying to destroy sublime values and culture of the Islamic Revolution using thousands of satellite networks, etc. without any restrictions.

Speaking in a local ceremony on Sat., Brigadier General Amir Hatami Minister of Defense (MoD) reiterated that enemies are leaving no stone unturned in order to destroy the values and culture of the Islamic Revolution in international arenas by all means.

Turning to the threats orchestrated by enemies against the country in the field of culture in particular, Brigadier General Hatami stated that enemies, in tandem with military and economic war, have put the cultural invasion against the country atop agenda and for this reason, they have targeted culture of the Islamic Revolution using thousands of TV network channels, satellites, internet sites and various social networks.

Without any restrictions, enemies are trying to destroy and tarnish the sublime values and culture of the Islamic Revolution by all means using the latest world’s most modern technologies, he emphasized.

Minister of Defense Brigadier General called on all walks of life to take effective steps in line with thwarting conspiracies and plots waged by enemies against the country.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176770/

