Iran one of world powers in defense field: Hatami

Stating that the progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran began with the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution and has continued until now, Hatami said, "In each period, in accordance with the needs of the country, new models of change and development have been redesigned and implemented, and we have been looking for new models of progress in the country's defense industry in the process of maintaining, protecting and upgrading the country's defense power."

"The experience of 8 years of imposed war against Iran and the continuation of heavy defense sanctions in the country, led us to design a model of progress that today, relying on the capacity of domestic scientists and methods based on the needs of the Islamic Republic, we have become one of the world powers," he added.

ZZ/FNA14000412000907