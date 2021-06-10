Iran, Iraq discuss expansion of cultural ties

Saeed Khatibzadeh who arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning to hold meetings with Iraqi officials met with Hussain Nazim on Wednesday evening.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged viewpoints on boosting cultural exchanges, ways of resuming pilgrimages to Iraq's holy shrines and other fields of bilateral cultural cooperation especially in artistic and civilization fields.

Khatibzadeh said that the potential for the two countries’ cultural relations is far beyond its current level, stressing the need for precise planning aimed at boosting cooperation, especially by focusing on the civilizational, cultural, and artistic fields, including the visual, dramatic, and fine arts, as well as poetry, music, and tourism.

For his part, Hussain Nazim voiced Baghdad’s readiness for resuming pilgrimages while observing the entire health protocols agreed by both sides.

The Iraqi minister further emphasized the need for broadening cooperation in cultural and artistic fields of mutual interest.

Earlier, Khatibzadeh met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussain in Baghdad on Wednesday to discuss issues of mutual interest, regional developments, and the expansion of bilateral relations.

