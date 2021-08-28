Improving combat power, exporting defense products a priority

Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani made the remarks at the venue of Ministry of Defense on Sat. and said that improving combat capability by upgrading defense systems against hard- and semi-hard threats waging by enemies against the country coupled with exporting defense products have been prioritized in his ministry.

During the meeting with former Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami, he seized this opportunity to thank Hatami for his drastic measures taken over the past four years for materializing most objectives of defense industry of the country.

Strengthening combat capability through upgrading defense systems against hard and semi-hard threats is one of the main missions of the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Ashtiani emphasized.

Benefiting from high capabilities and capacities of both public and private sectors and also knowledge-based companies is of the other priorities that will be followed up strictly at the Ministry of Defense, he highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Minister of Defense Brigadier General Ashtiani pointed to the production of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine in the country as one of the main priorities of the country and stated that production stage of ‘Fakhra Vaccine’ has reached its final stages and would be mass-produced in the very near future.

MA/5290893