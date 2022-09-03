  1. Politics
Sep 3, 2022, 8:00 PM

Iran defense power non-negotiable: Gen. Hatami

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – The advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in Army Affairs said that Iran’s defense power is not up for negotations.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks at the conference on science and technology during the Holy or Sacred Defense, noting that the impact of manpower and equipment are always compared when it comes to wars.

The strong participation of motivated human resources in the Sacred Defense was highly decisive, he underlined.

The role of the late Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution, made this role more prominent, he further noted.

The Sacred Defense taught us that defense power is not negotiable, he underscored.

We will expand our defense power as much as necessary, he added.

We will not talk to anyone about the defense power of our country, he pointed out.

