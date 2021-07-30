Iran receives 2nd batch of AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan

This new shipment of Covid-19 vaccines contain more than one million doses (1,098 ‌).

The plane carrying the shipment landed at Imam Khomeini Airport Tehran on Friday morning.

Japan made the delivery thorugh joint coordination efforts of Iran Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The consignment is delivered to the representatives of the Ministry of Health.

The Japanese government delivered the first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines last Friday evening which contained more than one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in Japan.

