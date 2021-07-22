Iran Oil Ministry’s national projects go on stream

The pipeline for the transfer of crude oil from Goreh to Jask Oil Terminal is one of the most important projects which became operational on Thu. in presence of Iranian president.

With the inauguration of this giant national oil project, the possibility of receiving and loading the first Iranian oil shipment from strategic Sea of Oman will be provided in history of Iranian oil industry.

For the first time in the country, all parts of the oil pipeline, as long as 1,000km, which is resistant against corrosion, was fully manufactured by expert domestic engineers, the report added.

Implementation of 1,000km oil pipeline, constructing two power stations and 230km power transmission line, manufacturing giant 2.5-megawatt pumps for the first time in the country, as well as construction of oil terminal for loading crude oil from Makran shores are of the most important projects which were put into operation in line with realization of most objectives of the Iranian Oil Ministry.

It should be noted that implementation of the aforementioned oil projects will generate employment opportunities both directly and indirectly for job-seeking people in the country.

By operating this national and strategic project to transfer Goreh crude oil to Jask Oil Terminal and arrival of oil to Makran coastal areas, in addition to diversifying export terminals, sustainable development and job creation will be provided with the construction of refineries and petro refineries.

With the start of crude oil exports from Jask in the Sea of Oman, in addition to reducing the number of tankers to load crude oil, the Islamic Republic of Iran has the opportunity to export oil with more security and more stability.

