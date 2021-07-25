Iran exports over 221k tons of agri. products to Iraq in Q1

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sun., Manager of Agricultural Department of Qasr-e Shirin Morad Mahmoudianfar said that 221,613 tons of various types of agricultural products including fresh fruits and vegetable were exported from borders of Kermanshah province to Iraq in the first quarter of the current year (from March 21 to June 21).

He put the value of agricultural products exported from Qasr-e Shirin County to neighboring Iraq from March 21 to June 21 at $55.8 million.

Mahmoudianfar went on to say that 224,868 tons of various agricultural products were exported from borders of Khosravi and Parzinkhan to neighboring Iraq last year (ended March 20, 2021).

Accordingly, export of agricultural products from Qasr-e Shirin to neighboring Iraq from March 21 to June 21 registered a 1.4 percent decline in terms of volume and 87 percent increase in terms of value as compared to the last year's corresponding period, he added.

