Iranian businessmen attending Shanghai Coop. Org. exhibition

“I held a meeting with provincial officials to discuss trade cooperation between Iran and China”, Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh said in his Twitter account, while clarifying his visit to Qingdao, China.

He went on to say, “Along with the ambassadors of the SCO member states, a sapling was planted, which is a symbol of the big tree of friendship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China.”

He also added that Iranian businessmen are participating in the international exhibition of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

RHM/5198916