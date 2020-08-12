Ghalibaf stresses Iran’s continued support for Syrian govt.

In his message, Ghalibaf felicitated reelection of Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh Speaker of the People's Council of Syria and added, “I would like to express my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the beginning of the new term of activity of Syrian Parliament and your re-election as Speaker of the People’s Council of Syria.”

“I am confident that in the new term, like in the past, strategic relations between the two countries in various bilateral, regional and international fields will continue under your wise management and cooperation and interaction of lawmakers of the two parliaments,” Ghalibaf highlighted.

“I take this opportunity, while emphasizing Iran’s continued support for the Syrian government and people, to stress the significance of parliaments of the two countries for the development of economic cooperation between Iran and Syria. I request you to send my warmest greetings to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.”

In this message, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wished health and evermore success and prosperity for the Syrian Parliament Speaker, legislators as well as the success of resilience of the Syrian government and people.

MA/IRN83905485