To win in economic war, private sector must be supported

In the Wednesday evening meeting with the Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf noted that the enemy has staged an economic war in the form of the sanctions after its failure in the terrorism war against Syria and the Axis of Resistance.

"Under such circumstances, the obstacles ahead of traders, economic activists, craftsmen and all private sector activists must be removed so that we can win in the economic war by promoting trade relations," Gahlibaf said.

"The only way to tackle this economic war is to increase relations between Muslim countries, especially the Axis of Resistance," the parliament speaker stressed.

The Syrian foreign minister, for his part, said in the meeting, "Economic and trade relations between Iran and Syria must be promoted to the highest possible level."

"Relations between the two countries must be promoted in all areas," Mekdad added.

"Political and security relations between Iran and Syria are at the highest level," he said, adding "Therefore, why shouldn't the level of trade and economic relations be enhanced?"

Referring to Bashar al-Assad's order to further strengthen the country's relations with the Axis of Resistance, the Syrian foreign minister told Ghalibaf, "Your visit to Syria is a blessing for us and we are trying to achieve the goals of this trip to expand relations."

Parliament speaker Ghalibaf arrived in Syria on Tuesday with boosting economic ties atop the agenda of his state visit.

