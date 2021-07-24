Raeisi talks of his foreign policy stance with Omani Sultan

The two sides held a phone conversation on Saturday evening. Raeisi felicitated the Eid Al-Adha to the Sultan and Omani people.

Hailing the deep-rooted ties between Iran and Oman, Raeisi said no regional or international development has been able to undermine these mutual relations.

The Iranian President-elect described Tehran-Muscat ties as ‘expanding’, but added that they are “far from the expected level”. “So a comprehensive plan for the expansion of economic relations between the two countries should be devised by experts from the two sides and be implemented upon the order of the two countries’ leaders.”

Raeisi termed Oman as a “reliable neighbor” and a “valuable partner” for Iran. “Considering the level of trust that exists between the two countries, enhancing relations in various political, economic, and cultural fields is a completely achievable goal,” he said.

The priority of the next Iranian administration regarding foreign policy, Raeisi continued, is interaction, dialogue, and consultation with neighbors over important regional issues.

For his part, the Omani Sultan felicitated the Eid al-Adha to Raeisi and also wished him success in his presidential term.

He said he is sure that ties between Iran and Oman will remain strong and that these friendly relations will have a positive effect on regional developments.

Appreciating Raeisi’s stance on establishing constructive interaction with neighbors, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said said that mutual political trust is one of the most important factors in the proximity of Tehran and Muscat.

He said Muscat will continue to seriously boost ties with Iran to secure the interests of the whole region.

