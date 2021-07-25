Algerian Judo fighter pulls out from Olympics

Nourine reportedly cited his commitment to the Palestinian cause as the reason for avoiding a potential fight with an Israeli regime rival, Sputnik reported.

"My position is consistent on the Palestinian issue, and I reject normalization, and if it cost me that absence from the Olympic Games, God will compensate," he told Algeria's Elbilad TV according to the news site Middle East Eye.

His coach, Amar Ben Yaklif, supported Nourine's decision, telling local media "We were unlucky with the draw. We got an Israeli regime opponent and that’s why we had to retire. We made the right decision."

Algeria is one of the Arab nations which continue to refuse to recognize the Jewish state and it prohibits zionists from entering the country.

During the 2016 Olympics in Rio, another judoka from Egypt, Islam El Shehaby, also withdrew from the competition over refusing to shake hands with a zionist athlete.

