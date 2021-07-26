Syria air defense shot down rockets launched towards Damascus

Syrian air defense systems have destroyed two missiles fired by the Israeli F-16 fighter jets toward facilities in the Damascus region, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria said on Sunday, Sputnik reported.

According to the official, in the early hours of Sunday, two Israeli F-16 fighter jets conducted an airstrike against facilities in the Set Zaynab settlement, south of Damascus, without entering the Syrian airspace.

"Both missiles were destroyed by Russian Buk-M2E missile systems that are used by the Syrian military's air defense forces," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

ZZ/SPUTNIK