Iran opens 1st specialized nuclear industry innovation center

The First Specialized Nuclear Industry Innovation Center was launched with the aim of commercializing the research achievements of the country's nuclear scientists.

It should be noted that the Center was inaugurated in the presence of AEOI Chief Ali-Akbar Salehi and Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

The establishment of this Center is the first step in forming the innovation ecosystem in the nuclear industry and supporting the process of innovation development in this industry.

It is hoped that the nuclear industry of the country will benefit from developing peaceful applications of nuclear technology in medicine, agriculture, industry, etc.

