AEOI's recorded videos not to be provided to Agency

"Regarding the Law on "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People", the Parliament gave the International Atomic Energy Agency three months, which was extended for another month. However, this opportunity has expired three days ago, and now we have to defend the parliament's enactment," said MP Alireza Salimi said in a note at the open session of the Parliament on Sunday.

"I have already mentioned about the Agency, and now I say that after the quarter that has expired, nothing has been renewed and after that none of the items recorded in Iran will ever be given to the Agency and are in the possession of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in response.

"The law is exactly being enforced," he stressed.

Previously, a total of 200 lawmakers in the Iranian Parliament issued a statement on ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, saying, "The Parliament resolutely resists any damage to the nuclear industry and emphasizes the advancement of the nuclear program in accordance with the legal duties of the Parliament."

"The Law on "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions" has revolutionized the nuclear program and played an important role in the negotiation process to lift sanctions. Therefore, it is necessary for the government to take immediate action in implementing all the technical provisions of this law, including the operation of the metal uranium plant, the legal deadline for which has expired in accordance with Article 4, and not to compromise the technical achievements of the nuclear industry with its political goals and objectives," the Iranian lawmakers said in a statement.

