Eslami makes first remarks as Iran nuclear chief

Upon his arrival, Eslami was welcomed by former Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi.

During the meeting, the former AEOI chief expressed his pleasure that giant task of the Organization was delegated to a committed, experienced and expert person.

He then pointed to the significance of status of the Organization both in domestic and international arenas.

The new chief of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that the Organization is one of the most strategic sectors of the country which has an important impact on national empowerment.

With a focus on strategy of development and excellence, effective steps will be taken in line with removal of barriers and obstacles created ahead of development and progress of the country, Eslami emphasized.

AEOI is benefiting from the most experienced, competent, committed and talented manpower that can materialize most objectives of this organization, the new chief added.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in a decree appointed Mohammad Eslami as the new chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Sunday Aug. 29.

Mohammad Eslami was the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development at previous administration.

He replaced Ali-Akbar Salehi former AEOI chief.

