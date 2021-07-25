Iran's daily COVID-19 infections, deaths hit new record high

According to the statement released on Sunday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of 88,800 people so far, with 268 more Iranians succumbing to the deadly disease in the last 24 hours

Over the last 24 hours, 27,146 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 2,935 of whom required hospitalization, the statement added.

Some 3,256,856 patients have recovered or have been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 3,691,432 infected people with 4,863 of them in critical condition in intensive care units, the ministry noted.

So far more than 25.53 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, according to the ministry's statement.

ZZ/5265301