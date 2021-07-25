Envoy details reasons why Russia delayed vaccine exports

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on his Instagram page, "After follow-ups on the issue and meeting I had with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Morgulov on Thursday, he announced that after the improvement of the vaccination process in Russia, it will continue its obligations and will hand over the vaccine to other countries."

Jalali hailed locally manufacturing of Russian Sputnik V in Iran, noting, "There are a lot of problems inside Russia in the fight against the Covid-19. The daily death toll in Russia is 700 while the figure for Iran is something between 150 and 200. Therefore, most of the country's vaccine products go to domestic use..."

The diplomat further pointed to the meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Morgulov and said that consultations are underway to re-open Russian borders for Iranian business people and students.

KI/IRN84415421