Iran completes importing 10mn vaccines from China

"By importing 1,095,200 doses of vaccine on Sunday, Iran completed imports of 10 million doses from China," Reza Zabib tweeted.

According to him, China donated 850,000 doses of the said amount to Iran as well.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, the Red Cross and the Chinese people provided generous assistance. This valuable collaboration is appreciated."

Zabib hoped for further imports of vaccines into Iran by the cooperation of the foreign minister, the Central Bank of Iran, and the ministry of health.

