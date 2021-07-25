Iran-Cuba vaccine 91.2% effective against Covid-19 variants

Head of Iran's Pasteur Institute Alireza Biglari made the remarks on Sunday in Tehran during a press conference alongside a visiting head of Cuba's Finlay Institute of Vaccines in Tehran on Sunday.

Bilglari pointed out that Californian and South African variants of Covid-19 are the worst variants that are hardest to be treated by most vaccines currently available in the world while saying, "Fortunately this vaccine [co-produced by Iran and Cuba] is 91.2% effective against these variants and can easily confront them."

The Iranian medical official added that the tests had shown that people who had been injected with the Iran-Cuba vaccine were protected 100% against the most severe and fatal cases of the disease.

He further said that the studies showed that the vaccine produced by their institute was useful for young people under the age of 18.

KI/IRINN