China major Covid-19 vaccine exporter to Iran

In a tweet on Mon. Mohammad Keshavarz wrote: "China has stood beside Iran since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, sending more than 50 shipments of aid."

"China is now the largest exporter of vaccines to Iran," he added.

Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General of Asia-Pacific department of Iran announced on Sun. that the country has completed imports of 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China.

"By importing 1,095,200 doses of vaccine on Sunday, Iran completed imports of 10 million doses from China," Reza Zabib tweeted.

According to him, China donated 850,000 doses of the said amount to Iran as well.

HJ/5266190