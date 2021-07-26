  1. Politics
Jul 26, 2021, 8:00 PM

China major Covid-19 vaccine exporter to Iran

China major Covid-19 vaccine exporter to Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to Beijing announced by dispatching 50 cargoes of coronavirus vaccine to Iran, China is now the biggest vaccine exporter to the country.

In a tweet on Mon. Mohammad Keshavarz wrote: "China has stood beside Iran since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, sending more than 50 shipments of aid."

"China is now the largest exporter of vaccines to Iran," he added.

Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General of Asia-Pacific department of Iran announced on Sun. that the country has completed imports of 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China.

"By importing 1,095,200 doses of vaccine on Sunday, Iran completed imports of 10 million doses from China," Reza Zabib tweeted. 

According to him, China donated 850,000 doses of the said amount to Iran as well.

HJ/5266190

News Code 176586
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176586/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News