Iran-Cuba vaccine one of most successful vaccines in world

Referring to his meeting with Vicente Veréz Bencomo, director-general of the Finlay Institute of Vaccines, the Iranian Health Minister said, "In this meeting, we exchanged viewpoints over the joint vaccine produced by the Cuban Finlay Institute and the Pasteur Institute of Iran."

The joint vaccine of Iran and Cuba can be considered as one of the most successful vaccines in the world, Saeed Namaki said.

Namaki also said that fortunately, after a long hiatus by those who were supposed to give us the vaccine, the vaccination process in the country is progressing rapidly.

"We have taken comprehensive measures in the field of vaccines, concluded contracts, and significantly pursued domestic vaccine production", he said and added, "Although sometimes it faced ups and downs, fortunately, the home-made vaccine showed good results and effects."

