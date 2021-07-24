Iran Navy commander arrives in St. Petersburg (+Video)

Heading a delegation, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi traveled to Russia's St. Petersburg on Saturday morning to take part in the Russian Navy Day parade on the occasion of Russian Navy Day at the official invitation of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The commander of the Iranian Rmy Navy arrived in St. Petersburg on Saturday afternoon.

Upon his arrival, Admiral Khanzadi was welcomed by Iran Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Russian naval officials.

The navy commander is scheduled to hold meetings with high-ranking Russian military and defense officials and his counterparts from the participating countries on the sidelines of the annual parade.

The locally manufactured Sahand destroyer along with Makran support ship have arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the Russian event.

