Presence of Iranian ships in Gulf of Finland 'historic event'

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi made the remarks in an interview upon his arrival in St. Petersburg on Saturday evening.

"In this long journey, these ships entered strategic areas in the world that is unprecedented," he said. "The Iranian ships began their journey a few months ago and now, they have reached the Gulf of Finland and the waters of St. Petersburg."

Khanzadi went on to say, "During this trip, I will meet with high-ranking Russian military and defense officials and my counterparts from the participating countries."

Heading a delegation, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi traveled to Russia's St. Petersburg on Saturday morning to take part in the Russian Navy Day parade on the occasion of Russian Navy Day at the official invitation of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Upon his arrival, Admiral Khanzadi was welcomed by Iran Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Russian naval officials.

The locally manufactured Sahand destroyer along with the Makran support ship has arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the Russian event.

ZZ/IRN84414786