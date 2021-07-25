'Sahand' destroyer takes part at Russian naval parade

Russia's naval parade on the occasion of the country's Navy Day in St. Petersburg started a few hours ago in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and some guests from some other countries, including Iran Army's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi.

The locally manufactured Sahand destroyer along with the Makran support ship arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the Russian event on Saturday morning.

The naval parade in honour of the 325th anniversary of the Russian fleet is underway on the Neva River in St. Petersburg. According to the Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the passage of 54 vessels is planned, including frigates from Iran, India, and Pakistan.

