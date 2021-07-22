Iran, Turkey play a key role in resolving regional issues

During the phone talk, he first congratulated Turkish government and people on Eid al-Adha (Feat of Sacrifice) and reiterated that the two countries of Iran and Turkey, as two great powers in the region and the Islamic world, have an important role in resolving regional issues and problems.

He also expressed satisfaction over the well-established relations between the two nations in all possible areas including economic, political, cultural and international issues.

Emphasizing the need to further deepen such cooperation in the future, Iranian President pointed to the responsible and cooperative approach Iran and Turkey adopted in various global, regional and Islamic world issues.

He believed region's problems should be resolved through dialogue and negotiation.

The Turkish President, for his part, congratulated Rouhani and Iranian nation on Eid al-Adha and described the relations between the two countries as sincere and developing.

He went on to stress the need for continued cooperation between the two countries in the future.

Highlighting the similar stances pursued by the two counties on important regional and international issues, Erdogan appreciated the efforts of the Iranian government to further develop and deepen strategic relations and cooperation between the two countries in the past eight years.

The Turkish President stressed the need for cooperation between the countries of the region to resolve crises, including the crisis in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

