Mar 4, 2021, 8:30 PM

Turkish president urges US to lift sanctions against Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Turkish President called on US to lift sanctions against Iran, highlighting that move will lead to the economic prosperity and stability of the region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the remarks during the 14th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit on Thursday.

The end of unilateral sanctions against Iran and the return of all participants to JCPOA by fulfilling its obligations will contribute to the economic prosperity and stability of the region, he said.

The summit was virtually held with the participation of officials from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

